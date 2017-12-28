Sexy new Uganda Cranes coach Officially unveiled today.

The Uganda cranes officialy has a new coach. He is French, and he is sexy as Hell.

The 41-year-old Frenchman Sebastien Desabre will today be officially unveiled as the new Uganda Cranes head coach at FUFA House in Mengo.

Desabre won himself the position for his slight edge amongst the final four candidates who had been shortlisted to take up the job.

the four included, interim coach Moses Basena (Ugandan), Emilio Ferrera (Belgian) and Northern Irishman Jonathan Mckinstry.

he has been the head coach of Ismaily, a club based in Egypt. He resigned this week following a confirmation from Fufa that he had been handed the Cranes job.

He replaces Milutin Micho Sredojevic who resigned in July this year over unpaid wages.

His first task is to prepare the Cranes for CHAN 2018 in Morocco in January.

