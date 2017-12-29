Sheila Gashumaba has a New Man, Her father might kill her.

Frank Gashumba has constantly gassed about his daughter’s status. The has on several occasions threatened to jail BROKE AND USELESS BOYS come close his daughter. The Gashumba Patriarch is about to choke on his words.

Sheila Gashumba, 23-year- older daughter of motor mouthed Frank Gashumba has a new man and we are seriously nervous for her.

The NTV presenter has been seen in the company of a tall dark slender guy recently who is apparently the teenager behind her glow . The young man has been identified as Deus Ndugwa commonly known as Grenade Deus, who is an “upcoming” singer.

This boy must be a real grenade as he as been linked to socialities Judith Heard and Sue O’chola who are almost 3 times his age.

The Evidence

During the festive season, the two were spotted kissing like no body’s business Sky lounge. The two were also previously seen hand in hand at the launch of Coke studio at Fame lounge, Deejay Roja and Slick Stuart mixtape party and the Geosteady concert.

We wonder if Mr Gashumba has got wind of the affair or he is still drowned in his recent arrest mess.

We will keep you posted.