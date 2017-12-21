Skales in Uganda ahead of pool party concert.

Skales “the booty language” star is in the country ahead of the Ciroc Frost and Pineapple Pool party happening on Friday at the Silver Springs Hotel Poolside.

In his words

“This is my first time in Uganda. I’m trying to have a fun time and something memorable I can take back home. Basically I’m here to entertain my fans,” Skales said upon touch down at Entebbe Airport on early Tuesday morning.

Uganda girls are excited to speak the booty language in tongues for Skales. It is also alleged that he may grace the Girl power party organized by Zari’s arch Rival Don zella hence jetting in as early as Tuesday.

The pool party organised by UK based promoter Mz Shan will also have local entertainers.

in Entertainment