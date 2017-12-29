Snoop Dogg wants to do gospel music in 2018

Snoop Dogg the Original rap master wants to go into gospel music come 2018.

This is the time to be making New year’s resolutions and some people are more serious than others. The 46-year-old star has been on the Hip hop and RnB scene for close to 20 years. Now he wants to try something new in 2018.

He told Billboard: “I have always wanted to try Gospel. This may surprise some people but all I gotta say is get ready for some good for your soul music in 2018! Ya know I’m always cookin’ up something. I’ll have some new projects for y’all in the New Year.”

We must remember that D.O.G.G decided to become rastafarian and even changed his named to Snoop Lion few years ago.

he revealed this while talking about his recent music video for ‘My Last Name’, which was a tribute to his wife Shante Broadus.

“Boss Lady has held me down since day one. She’s always there for me and our beautiful kids. This video was just a visual tribute of the love we’ve shared for decades.”

Snoop announced his 16th studio album, ‘Make America Crip Again’, in October.

Explaining his album title, Snoop said: “Certain people feel like we should make America ‘great again,’ but that time they’re referring to always takes me back to separation and segregation, so I’d rather make America Crip again.

Are we ready for a gospel Snoop dogg?

