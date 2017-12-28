Uganda Cranes new Coach Sebastien to be unveilled today.

Just a few days ago, the shortlist for the coaching job of the Uganda Cranes football team was released. The winner was chosen and is to be unveiled just a few minutes from now. From our sources, we here that the new coach is non other than Sébastien Desabre. He is French, and FUFA is ready to tell us about him.

This year, the Uganda National team was brought to sadness when their coach, Micho resigned due to internal issues. This was a man who had led the team to their first Nations Cup finals in 38 years. He is indeed a man to remember.

THE SHORT LIST FOR UGANDA CRANES COACH

There were four experienced coaches from which the next great Uganda Cranes leader would be chosen from. These include; acting coach Moses Basena, former Rwanda national team coach John Mckinstry, Belgian tactician Emilio Ferrera and Desabre Sebastian from France.

FUFA has made a choice and today at 2.00pm, the new coach will be unveiled. This will bring great joy once again as the team will be blessed with a new coach, Sébastien, whose first task is to prepare the Uganda Cranes for the CHAN2018 that will take place in January.

According to the daily monitor, this is the first time that FUFA has involved government in the appointment process of the national team coach, who earn around US$20,000 (72 million Uganda Shillings) monthly.

We will keep you informed about the event. For now, congratulations to you Sébastien Lead our team to greatness.

