Bettinah, The first Ugandan to be shortlisted for GFEA Auditions.See Who Else Made it.

The first ever GFEA house show is set to be held, and the team is already choosing it’s contestants. The application process has been running. NTVs presenter, Bettinah has made it. See which Ugandans have so far made it on the shortlist.

Bettinah Tianah

Our very own TV presenter and Fashionista Bettinah has scored on the list and is ready for auditions. She was mentioned by the God Father East Africa crew as the first to be shortlisted for the auditions.

Bettinah is a girl who rocked her campus days and was constantly mentioned as one of the hottest and most fashionable. She did not stop at that, but took over Be my Date TV show, after Anita Fabiola left NTV Uganda.

OUR CONTESTANTS FOR GFEA

Rose

Well the application is not yet closed, and from from what we hear, it is on till 1st January 2018. Visit the website for more information, and let’s keep supporting our people till they win.

Congratulations to those who have made it.

