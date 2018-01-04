Watch: Don Zella’s Manager spits venom on Zahara Toto-She has old slippery boobs

We may not live to hear the end of Don Zella and her people crying foul over Spark Tv covering Zari’s white Party on 21st December.

Manager of Zella Events Cox Kibedi is the currently the one making news on behalf of his boss Don Zella. Speaking on Urban TV’s Skizzy, he fired shots at a number of Spark TV employees calling them beggars, desperate and unprofessional.

Kibedi still harbors anger with Spark TV over the breached contract to exclusively cover Don Zella’s Gal power event. He claims a large amount of money was paid to the producers for this however Zahara Toto was seen at Zari’s all white party that took place the same day.

He particularly bashed the “live wire” saying “Toto has been harboring beef with Zella and myself since one of our friend rejected her romantic advance. She was rejected because her boobs are like for an old woman. Her boobs are fake and slippery like stocking.”