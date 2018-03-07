Loading...

Ykee Benda Will be Performing at the 2018 World Cup in Russia

March 07, 2018 at 08:40
Ykee Benda Will be Performing at the 2018 World Cup in Russia

Kireka Boy, Ykee Benda has just landed on a bed of roses. Yesterday, we confirmed that he has been chosen to perform at the 2018 World Cup in Russia. He will do this alongside artists from other African countries such as Tanzania, South Africa, Ethiopia etc.

The one and only Ykee Benda

HOW YKEE BENDA WAS CHOSEN

Tim Horwood, former creative director of MTV Base, was awarded a contract to produce the South and East African music list for the tournament. He selected our very own Ykee to represent. The country at large has witnessed Ykee Benda rise to fame in a fast and humble way. From his release of youth favorite songs, to eye catching videos for his fans.The star has beat the odds many have failed to beat, in always remaining a rising artist. He is now a rising star who is bursting into the International Scene.

The World Cup for the Tournament in Russia

This means that Ykee Benda will be taking up this privileged from Jose Chameleone, who performed in a previous tournament. The Superman Star is to give a mix of our local Ugandan vibe. FIFA has got us covered with the best music.

The boy so tender is going places because of his talent, crowd appeal and humble nature. Congratulations.

Leave a Reply

3 Comments on "Ykee Benda Will be Performing at the 2018 World Cup in Russia"

avatar
  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Notify of
Wilfred
Guest
Wilfred

wow

You Must Be Logged In To Vote0You Must Be Logged In To Vote  Reply
1 day ago
Titus
Guest
Titus

cant wait

You Must Be Logged In To Vote0You Must Be Logged In To Vote  Reply
1 day ago
Zena
Guest
Zena

such a wonderful chance

You Must Be Logged In To Vote0You Must Be Logged In To Vote  Reply
1 day ago

in Events, TV&Movies
Loading...
mm
Deborah

Always excited for no particular reason

Recommended Posts

Funded by 88mph
error: Content is protected !!
error: Content is protected !!