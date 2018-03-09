Yvone Kushe, Miss Uganda North America Appointed CHEZA CEO, North America

A beauty queen has alot she represents, especially to the youth. Miss Uganda North America, Yvone Kushe has landed herself a new deal. She is the appointed CHEZA CEO and co-director in North America. Yvonne is in a position to spread the culture and creativity in Uganda.

CHEZA deals with transforming our favorite traditional games. The ones we used to play and forget to look after our younger siblings, into proffessional ones. A good example is the kwepena.

OFFICIAL POST ON CHEZA SOCIAL MEDIA PAGES

The official post on the CHEZA facebook page read;

“On this appointment our team leader, Simon Peter Tumukunde had this to say, ” Kushe is a young, vibrant and ambitious lady with a bias for excellence and great music. She will carry our Vision for Kwepena and Traditional African Sport as we look to achieve global dominance and growth. We believe Kushe is a leader tailor made for this team”

“I congratulate Yvonne Kushe upon taking up the role of CEO Cheza Association in North America. This is a revolutionary step from a panAfrican and pan-global initiative that definitely shall contribute to an inclusive world through sports. Welcome aboard!” Added Maurice Muhumuza, our Head of legal and International relations who was very instrumental in this current development.

We look forward to the expansion of Kwepena and African traditional sports to North America through Yvonne Kushe’s shared vision. #Cheza #KwepenaRedefined #UgandaToTheWorld #NoLimits #ChezaNorthAmerica”

Congratulations Yvonne.