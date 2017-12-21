Zari Hassan does Charity at M-Lisada Orphanage Ahead of White Party

What makes her the Boss lady is not only her attitude but her heart for doing good too. As the red team is busy ready getting fired up for the Girl power party, The white team is saving their energy and doing some charity. Zari Hassan has done her part at M- Lisada Orphanage, Nsambya ahead ahead of her all white Ciroc party tonight.

ZARI HASSAN ALSO DONATED TO M-LISADA IN 2013

This is however not the first time she has visited the orphanage. A few years ago, with the company of her three sons; Pinto, Quincy and Didy, Zari visited M-Lisada to bless the children with Christmas goodies. She helped them in preparation of their lunch by peeling Irish potatoes and Matooke with them. This all occurred a day before Christmas. The donations were also from the money she had collected from her white party that year.

This time, Zari communicated that the money she used to buy the things was from the VIP tables she had already sold out for her all white Ciroc party tonight. She posted;

“M-Lisada orphanage Nsambya is where we spent our morning delivering X-mas goodies. It’s always been my thing to give back to my community… this was made possible by my sold out tables @guvnoruganda for the tomorrow”

The socialite gave out various items such as soap, sugar, rice only to mention but a few.

Thank you Zari, for the great love. Wish you luck at your All White party.

