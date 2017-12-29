Mary Bata Blessed With a Baby

As we all wait to welcome the new year, singer Mary Bata has already welcomed a special someone. She was blessed and gave birth to a beautiful baby this week, who she called Miller.

Mary Bata posted on her twitter page;

Welcome to the world my precious angel. My firstborn. Shine to the world with glory. Let’s welcome “Miller” Thnx to God I delivered well #blessings

She also posted beautiful photos of her sweet baby, in the hospital.

Mary, who has done plenty of songs such as Ndugudde and Wali would Ekibaanja, is very excited to welcome her beautiful baby.

According to our sources, Mary Bata Muzira gave birth to her baby at Paragon hospital on Wednesday.

Amidst all the rumors going on around her, God has still given her a blessing of a wonderful baby boy.

MARY BATA NOMINATED FOR HIPIPO

This is yet another blessing added onto the great news she recieved on her birthday. Mary Bata was also recently nominated for the Hipipo Music awards in the category of Best Female Artist.

Congratulations to you Mary Bata. May you get more and more children.

