Beenie Gunter in studio with Nigerian Star Skales

December 27, 2017 at 13:24
News reaching us is that Beenie Gunter currently working on a collabo with dancehall artiste, Nigerian Star Skales.

Nigerian musical artiste, Skales recently gave a memorable performance to the Ugandan crowd at Silver springs poolside.

Beenie is the star of the hit song “Tubayo” that has had its rounds on Djs turntables.

Beenia gunter

Nigerian artist Skales

According to Beenie Gunter, they are doing a remix for the song “Pon Mi”.

Excited Beenie shared the news with us, but didn’t divulge more details. He only asked us to ‘watch the space’

Skales came through

Skales had earlier revealed in his press conference, that he is interested in working with Ugandan local artistes.

Congratulations to you Beenie Gunter!

in Entertainment
