Desire Luzinda starts the Year By Celebrating her Motherhood.

Motherhood is something we all celebrate. Desire Luzinda started 2018 celebrating her position as a mother. She showed her pride in the various ways, starting with spending the celebrations with her only daughter. The beginning of the year had her posting various sweet messages targeting her daughter.

On the night of New Years Eve, the two checked in at the luxurious Pearl of Africa Hotel, and spend sweet moments together. Desire posted;

“Ushering into 2018 with my one and only Michelle” She also posted videos of the fun they had.

Desire Luzinda also went on;

“I am a mother, a doting mother and I am proud of it. Regardless of my mistakes, nothing will separate me from the motherhood blessing that God graced me with and I embraced it.

Finally, Desire crowned it all with a post;

” I have had many precious moments along the course of my life, but each day spent with my daughter is the most precious.”

We hear you Desire! We love the two of you too. You look great together. To the people out there, our songstress also left us a simple food for thought.

“You can have it but if you aint gat love and the right people to share it with, you aint gat life.”

