Hamisa Mobetto Lands in Uganda.

The long awaited day is here and tomorrow we shall know who wins the battle. Zari or Zella. Both the red part and white parties are happening today and the two teams have advertised as much as possible. The fans have lined up and the tickets have been sold off. For the red team, Hamisa Mobetto has arrived in Uganda. For the white team, we are waiting for Diamond Platinumz to arrive.

Don Zella, in an effort to beat the Boss Lady, since their party days have clashed, decided to invite her rival’s rival. The woman who her husband cheated on her with, and bore a son.

Hamisa is a video vixen in Tanzania, a model, actress, designer, entertainer and a beauty. She can make all the gentlemen in this country get on their knees. She will be representing girl power with Ugandan socialite, Don Zella.

She made her way to Uganda’s Entebbe Airport, where the girl power crew was already waiting to receive her. On her Facebook, Hamisa posted;

“Enjoying every bit. The hospitality, the people, the environment. Looks like every one is ready for tomorrow. Can’t wait to hug and dance with my fans. Heart you”

She was welcomed by her fans and given the very best hospitality in the country.

POSTER FOR HAMISA MOBETTO AT THE EVENT

Don Zella is already in the country, and that means team red is complete and will be hosting at Club Play tonight. For team white, we heard that Diamond Platinumz will also make his way to the country.

Which of the two baby mamas will rock it tonight? Find out from Ghafla Uganda.

