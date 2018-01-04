SK Mbuga’s wife in Hot Soup over Conning Swedish Politician

The source of the SK Mbuga dimes has always been a mystery and after a series of occurrences we are starting to see a pattern.

The con

A 70-year-old Swedish politician Sten Heinsoo, is said to have given 53 million Swedish Krona (about Shs23 billion) SK Mbuga’s wife Vivienne Birungi (Jalia Mbuga).

The money was to facilitate a 200kgs gold deal which turned out to be fake.

According to Swedish media reports, the politician said he had a relationship with Sweden-based Vivienne.

Sk Mbuga had earlier been reported to be pimping out his wife to rich white men to make these deals work.

Last year, Vivienne was arrested and released after interrogations but was given a travel ban and reporting obligations.

She is reportedly a wanted woman on the run.

