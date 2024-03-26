Top 10 Foods for Your Good Mood

We are what we eat. Our diet determines not only our physical health but also our mental health. These 10 foods are guaranteed to get rid of moping and bad moods.

Saffron

If you are often in a bad mood, you definitely need saffron. Why? This brightly colored spice is a great remedy for depression and moping, as it also raises the level of the happy hormone serotonin. Note that this delightful spice is one of the most expensive spices in the world, but it’s used sparingly. So spoil yourself more often with spicy African and Oriental dishes and forget about homesickness.

Brazil Nut

It’s a champion in selenium content. This trace element helps cope with anxiety and mild depression. Selenium helps the amino acid tyrosine to participate in the synthesis of the happiness hormones dopamine and serotonin. So be sure to add a handful of Brazil nuts to your diet. If you can’t find this rather rare product in our country, you can replace it with other types of nuts and seeds. For example, almonds and walnuts are also effective in raising serotonin levels in the body.

Pumpkin Seeds

Foods with tryptophan can help raise serotonin levels. This amino acid, once in the body, is converted into the hormone of happiness, and we feel a surge of vitality and joy. A good source of tryptophan are pumpkin seeds. They contain much magnesium: 30 grams bring almost 75% of the daily norm of this element. Magnesium not only favorably affects the emotional background but also helps you fight swelling. Pumpkin seeds can be introduced into the diet, adding to salads, smoothies, and second dishes. Pumpkin seeds will also serve as a great snack during the day.

Whole-grain Breads

We experience feelings of pleasure and joy, largely due to the hormone serotonin. Foods rich in carbs help increase the amount of the happy hormone in the body. However, it’s a bad idea to boost your mood by trying the entire assortment at your favorite candy store. Try to outsmart your inner monster by slipping him instead of cakes and pastries, whole-grain breads, a source of complex carbs as well as vitamins B and magnesium. They are also extremely important for emotional well-being.

Kiwi

It’s also a great natural antidepressant. The sweet and sour kiwi fruit contains a large amount of antioxidants that promote the production of serotonin. Specialists even “prescribe” kiwi to people suffering from insomnia. The joy hormone has the ability to increase sleep time and improve its quality.

Turkey

It’s noticed that people who regularly consume turkey are less likely to complain of moping and sleep problems. The fact is that the meat of this bird contains L-tryptophan, an amino acid that our body needs to produce niacin (nicotinic acid, vitamin B3), which in turn helps produce serotonin and melatonin. These substances are important for emotional well-being and restful sleep. L-tryptophan is also abundant in chicken, fish, cheese, natural yogurt, and eggs.

Spinach

Experts have found that people suffering from depression often lack folic acid (vitamin B9). This substance is abundant in fresh leafy greens, like spinach, lettuce, asparagus, arugula, and beet, as well as broccoli and Brussels sprouts. To avoid folic acid deficiency, eat at least 400-600 grams of fresh vegetables daily, and most of them should be leafy greens. They also contain a lot of magnesium, a substance that also helps restore a good mood.

Sauerkraut

It turns out that the intestines are closely connected to the brain. The intestine even has its own nervous system. So, problems with this digestive organ inevitably affect the emotional background. Probiotics play an essential role in the normal operation of the intestine. These bacteria are useful for microflora, responsible for immunity and the absorption of trace elements from food. Probiotics are most abundant in foods that undergo natural fermentation: fermented dairy products, sauerkraut, and pickles, as well as in Asian cuisine, such as miso, kimchi, and fermented natto beans.

Bitter Chocolate

Did you know that dark chocolate is one of the few sweets that nutritionists approve of? This is due to the fact that chocolate increases serotonin and dopamine levels in the brain, making us happy and reducing stress levels. There is also evidence that substances found in cocoa increase blood flow and relax blood vessels. Due to this, blood circulation improves.

Chia Seeds

There are huge benefits in tiny chia seeds for anyone suffering from declining vitality and discouragement. Chia is one of the best sources of omega-3 fatty acids. It acts as a natural antidepressant in the body, although the mechanism itself is still not completely clear. Some scientists have suggested that omega-3 helps serotonin pass through cell membranes, and the happy hormone is better able to fulfill its mission. Chia seeds are easy to introduce into your diet: add them to salads, smoothies, second courses, and desserts.