13 dishes that might have been prepared by slay queens this Christmas

While others are enjoying good foods at their mums houses, there are a few photos of rather odd looking meals making rounds on social media.

The various foods believed to have been prepared in the hands of Slay queens are an indication that most women have lost touch with their cooking skills.

Also read: 10 hilarious photos that prove Kenyans celebrated Christmas on a different level

Well, if indeed this is how food is being prepared by ladies in this generation, then I believe that their men will never cease to eat at their mother’s houses.

Different types of Mashakura

If you have heard the term ‘mashakura’ then the foods below will help you understand better.

in Entertainment