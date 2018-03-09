Diamond apologizes to his mother and promises her that he will marry by the end of the year

Diamond Platnumz reveals that he will be a married man before the year ends. This despite Zari Hassan dumping him on Valentine’s Day.

Diamond poured out his heart to his mother Sanura Sandra Kassim on International Women’s Day. The Tanzanian crooner apologized to his mom for dragging her in all sorts of drama.

Diamond says critics have been trolling his mother because of him. He states that his mother continues to love him unconditionally despite all that has been happening.

“Happy Women’s day Mama na wanawake wote Ulimwenguni… Nashkuru sana kwa kunizaa na kunilea…Wewe ni Mboni na Nguzo ya Maisha yangu mama…Licha ya shida na Mateso uliyoyapata kwenye kunizaa na kunilea, lakini hata sasa ambapo ulitakiwa walau Upumzike nimekuwa nikikukosea kwa kukuingiza hata kwenye Matatizo Yasiyokuhusu…Wanakutukana, wanakukebehi na kukutupia kila neno lililo baya, yote kwa sababu yangu mimi, lakini sikuzote umekuwa mwenye kunisamehe, kunipenda na Kunithamini…..Nakupenda sana Mama, Na nisameh kwa yote nilokukosea…” Wrote Diamond in part.

Marriage

Diamond further promises his mother that he will tie the knot before the end of the year. He reveals that Sanura has always wanted to see him settle down.

“Inshaalah, Mwenyez Mungu anibariki Mwaka huu Mwanao nifanikishe Ndoa yangu na kukupa Furaha ya Milele ambayo siku zote umekuwa Ukiitaka….. @mama_dangote,” wrote Diamond.