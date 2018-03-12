“I went for one counseling session but I didn’t go back” Eve D’Souza opens up about being gang raped

Eve D’Souza is among audacious female celebs who are victims of rape and have openly spoken about their ordeal. Adelle Onyango has long been the voice of rape victims in Kenya.

Eve was carjacked and raped by two men in June 2005. The Varshita actress opened up about the shocking incident in a recent interview with Nation.

She says her job enabled her to heal after the rape incident. Eve reveals that she went for one session of counseling but she didn’t go back afterwards.

“I went for one counseling session but I didn’t go back. It wasn’t for me. I instead dived into work and radio was my therapy. It took me longer to get past the attack this way. It happened in 2005 but I didn’t fully feel healed until around 2014,” says Eve D’Souza.

Perpetrators still at large

Eve D’Souza is still disturbed that the people who raped her haven’t been arrested 12 years later. She reveals that the rape incident has made her to very cautious about love.

“I’ll admit that to this day, I am very cautious about love. It takes a while for me to feel safe in the situation, but I think that’s better in the long run anyway,” says Eve.