Janet Mbugua and husband expecting baby number 2! (photos)

Former Citizen TV’s news anchor Janet Mbugua is with child! The mum of one revealed the good news this past weekend while on an interview on the Trend with Amina Abdi.

All excited, the soon mum to be couldn’t help but show off her baby bump now that she is almost done with the first trimester. In video shared on her Instagram page Janet Mbugua reveals that this pregnancy has been nothing but a challenge for her due the morning sickness.

Anyway, her 2 year old son baby Huru will soon be getting a play mate as Janet Mbugua is set to welcome her baby around October.

Janet Mbugua expecting twins?

Well, her announcement comes a few days after the lady revealed that she was looking forward to having twins; especially since she has a twin brother and so does her husband.

So far Eddie Ndichu’s brother, Paul Ndichu has a set of twins and recently welcomed another baby girl with his new wife.

As we wait for Janet’s announcement, we hope that she is indeed with twins!