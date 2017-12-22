Janet Mbugua returns to KTN but not as a news anchor

Janet Mbugua had a breakthrough while she was working at KTN several years ago. The mother of one has since returned to KTN but not as an anchor.

Janet Mbugua was only 23-years-old when she made her first debut on television as a news anchor reading the late night news.

Farida Karoney approved Janet’s screen tests and she satisfied she was ready for her big break on KTN. Janet worked at KTN from 2007 to 2009 when she left for South Africa to join eTV.

Janet quit eTV in 2011 and returned back to Kenya to join Citizen TV. She worked at Royal Media for six years before she decided to quit TV altogether.

Top story

Janet Mbugua has returned to KTN as a judge on a reality show airing on the station. The 33-year-old has joined John Allan Namu and Chaacha Mwita as the judges on ‘Top Story’ season two which started airing on Thursday December 21st.

Top Story is an investigative journalism competition that brings together the best journalism students from Kenya’s leading universities. These students are then trained and put through different tasks and real outdoor challenges and are expected to do actual stories which then forms the basis for the competition.

“It’s such a privilege passing on your skills and knowledge to a group of young people who are looking to break in to the industry. Top story on KTN, keep it here for details!” Wrote Janet Mbugua.

