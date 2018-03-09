“My father nudged me to befriend her” President Uhuru reveals how his late dad played the matchmaker and paired off Margaret and him

March 09, 2018 at 10:24
"My father nudged me to befriend her" President Uhuru reveals how his late dad played the matchmaker and paired off Margaret and him

President Uhuru Kenyatta reveals that his late father Mzee Jomo Kenyatta was the force behind him starting a relationship with his wife Margaret Kenyatta.

Uhuru opened up about what his father did as he commemorated International Women’s Day (IWD). The president spent the day at State House with his wife who was launching Beyond Zero Strategic Framework 2018-2022 which coincided with IWD.

Uhuru and his wife Margaret at State House on Thursday March 8th

   
Jomo initiated the move

Uhuru says he first met Margaret when he was swimming with his father. The head of state reveals that Jomo prodded him to befriend his future wife.

Uhuru Kenyatta with his late father Mzee Jomo Kenyatta

“I first met Margaret when I was out swimming with my father and he nudged me to befriend her. I have now known her for most of my life. She is my friend, partner and strong supporter. Strong and successful women make a strong and successful Kenya. Happy International #WomensDay,” Uhuru tweeted.

 

 

