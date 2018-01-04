Njugush’s beautiful message to his wife a few weeks to welcoming their first child

Njugush counts himself lucky to have met a woman, Celestine who makes the best perfect wife and soon the best mum to their baby. The couple will be welcoming their first born anytime from now as Celestine is believed to be in her last trimester.

From what we know is that Njugush and his wife met years before she completed her college. And though he had no money to treat her out with, the lady stood by him till date.

They celebrated their 1 year anniversary last month and now will be welcoming the first fruit of their love in a couple of weeks. The comedian’s wife has also been updating her fans on her whereabouts and judging from her jolly behavior – seems that she handled her pregnancy the best way possible.

Comedian’s message to his wife

Excited to meet his baby, Njugush shared the post below dedicating it to his wife. He wrote saying;

