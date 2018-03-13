“Pastor mgani anataka mbaka matako” PCEA pastor exposed on WhatsApp group after he did one stupid mistake no man should ever do

The predicament of Mwea preacher rekindles memories of Bro Ocholla. The Presbyterian Church of East Africa (PCEA) pastor was exposed in WhatsApp group after he did a really stupid mistake.
Bro Ocholla made waves when he sent a wrong text on Embakasi Prayercell WhatsApp group. He was describing how he would chew a sister in his text.
Same fate
A pastor from PCEA Mwea has suffered a similar fate like bro Ocholla. The pastor banged a church member at a lodging and did a stupid mistake of not giving her fare.
The lady was totally vexed by the pastor’s stinginess and she decided to expose their illicit affair on church WhatsApp group.
Comments
Leave a Reply
in Entertainment
Loading...
end times
pastors wa siku hizi
aibu sana
shame shame
We don’t have 2 trust all that is said as gospel truth. Mengine ni porojo yawa.
There are no Pastors in PCEA , they are all reverends, secondly MWEA is in central province, none of these names suggest so, My two sense, this is a doctored chat
Hahaha! GOD have mercy