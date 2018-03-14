Slay Queens invade Parliament! MPs raise alarm over mysterious woman who has been sending them nudes and porn 

Members of parliament have been forced to publicly air their discomfort after a mysterious lady has constantly filled their phones with unsolicited nudes and porn clips.

According to reports, the MPs told Speaker of the National Assembly, Justin Muturi, that a lady has acquired all their numbers, sending them explicit photos and videos and now are fearing for their marriages.

Investigation launched

Garissa Town MP and Majority Leader, Aden Duale, Suna East MP, Junet Mohamed, and Kiminini MP, Chris Wamalwa, all complained of getting the photos which they couldn’t open in public.

“The lady sent me something. I tried to open it and the sounds that came out of it made it difficult to speak in my house. This woman is causing trouble in families,” Wamalwa lamented. “If I show you some of the photos I received, you cannot even look with your eyes,” Muhamed added.

Speaker Muturi, after hearing the complains, ordered an investigation into the matter and now wants mobile providers to explain how the lady got the number of the male MPs.