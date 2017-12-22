Wema Sepetu’s ex and TID caught in a love triangle and it’s getting really ugly

Onetime Bongo music superstar Khalid Mohamed popularly known as TID is threatening Wema Sepetu’s ex Calisah who he accuses of fooling around with his girlfriend.

TID and Calisah are now eating from the same plate and the former doesn’t like the idea of sharing at all. Calisah dated Wema Sepetu before they broke up a year ago after their sex video leaked.

The Tanzanian model is now romantically involved with the same woman TID loves. The ‘Zeze’ hit maker recently introduced his girlfriend who he says is everything to him.

“My melodies Sing back,Half human half Mnyama she is my Nusu kwa Nusu,” TID captioned a photo of his sweetheart and him he shared on Instagram.

Threats from TID

Calisah says ‘Siamini’ hit maker has been threatening him ever since photos of his girlfriend (TID’s girlfriend) and him were shared online.

The photos show Calisah and TID’s sweetheart enjoying quality time in a swimming pool. Calisah explains that she met the lady at the swimming pool and they became good friends.

“Ni kweli nimekuwa nikipokea vitisho kutoka kwa TID anadai namchukulia demu wake sio kweli. Huyo demu nilikutana naye kwenye bwawa la kuogelea akajoin na mimi basi tukawa washkaji kabisa mpaka sasa tunaongea vizuri na ni watu wa kawaida,” Calisah told Bongo5.

Below are the photos of Calisah and TID’s girlfriend enjoying themselves in a swimming pool:

in Entertainment