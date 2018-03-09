Anne Kansiime Vlogs Her Journey To Wellesley AWLC. Watch Video here.

The Wellesley AWLC (African Women Leadership Conference) was held on women’s day, and our very own, Anne Kansiime was invited. She is referred to as the African Queen of Comedy and there is no doubt about that. She is clearly an inspiration to many young people, to fight the fear to pursue their talents. Anne Kansiime headed to Boston, and documented every part of it to share with her fans. Some of these include her experience of seeing snow for the first time.

PEOPLE WHO ATTENDED THE CONFERENCE

Some of Africa’s most prominent women attended. These include;

The president of Liberia (2006-2018) and Nobel Laureate ELLEN JOHNSON SIRLEAF. Vice chancellor, University of Global Health Equity (UGHE) and former Minster of health Rwanda AGNES BINAGWAHO. Nigerian International Human Rights and Shariah law attorney. HAUWA IBRAHIM .Kenyan Educator, Feminist and social Activist KAKENYA NTAIY A.Ghanaian software engineer and disability rights advocate .First-generation Nigerian-American story teller and educator.FARIDAH BEDWEI

These inspirational women have a voice to change the mindset of women. It has women who have been successful in different sectors such as; Education, Politics, Health, Technology, Entertainment and the Law. Women who have inspired many in different generations.

Watch the video of her journey to the conference right here, and don’t forget to subscribe to her channel.