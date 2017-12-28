3-year-old boy narrowly escapes death as he is pushed out of moving matatu by tout competing for passengers

Hooligans working in matatu industry nearly caused the death of a 3-year-old. The incident comes just a few days after Nairobi touts and drivers beat a man to death.

Matatu touts and drivers will be the end of us if they are not tamed. Former Maseno university student leader was beaten to death by touts and drivers while a 3-year-old nearly died after a tout pushed him out of a moving vehicle.

The 3-year-old boy was pushed out of a matatu by a conductor who was competing for passengers. The KCM 239K matatu was traveling from Kisumu to Othoro when the accident occurred.

Couldn’t wait for the boy to alight

The boy’s mother Serfine Omondi says the tout stopped briefly and allowed her to alight but couldn’t wait until her son was safely out of the vehicle to signal the driver to go.

“The conductor who was in a hurry and pushed the boy who fell on tarmac. When I protested, the conductors said that there was nothing I could do as the vehicle is owned by a police officer,” Serfine Omondi said.

Serfine spent Christmas day seeking treatment for her son. The boy sustained serious bruises on his face and was rushed to Matata Nursing Home in Oyugis where he was treated and released on parent’s request due to financial constraints.

Serfine also lost all her luggage and a purse containing Kes 8, 450 and ID during the incident. The boy’s parents reported the incident at Oyugis police station and was booked under OB 3/26/12/2017 .

