Catherine Kamau aka Celina shows off her natural make free face, now this is new! (Photo)

Actress Catherine Kamau has upgraded her photo game and this time around she shared a make up free photo of her face leaving many surprised.

Being a natural beauty especially with her melanin popping, the photo she uploaded confirmed that she actually looks younger than when wearing makeup.

Also read: “My wedding dress weighed 6kgs” Actress Catherine Kamau narrates how she managed to walk in her

Fans however couldn’t believe how she looks without her make up. According to most the lady should continue to maintain a make up free face since it brings out the best in her.

However, with the type of job she has well let’s say it will actually be hard to pull this. Whether with make up or not, the lady has definitely changed the face of acting in the country.

Kamau’s successful acting career

She is not only an actress but a producer. Her other achievements include bagging a deal with Harpic as she continues to work as their brand ambassador.

in Entertainment