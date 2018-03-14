Check out the huge upcoming Runda house Doreen Gatwiri is building herself!

After getting her husband arrested for physically abusing her, former Ebru TV’s news anchor Doreen Gatwiri is currently vacationing in Italy.

Well this is after her Instagram fan page shared a few photos confirming that she indeed travelled just recently.

Being a TV girl, this is not new to see her spend her money on vacations; especially since she needed a break from her toxic marriage.

Runda house

If the posts shared on her fan page are anything to go by, then the young lady has an upcoming humongous house situated somewhere in Runda.

This is after a photo captioned ‘Runda house’ was shared leaving fans questioning whether her husband is the one building the house for her.

Anyway check out the photo below and be the judge.