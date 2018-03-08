Diamond’s family starts warming up to Hamisa Mobetto

Diamond Platnumz’s family seems to be holding out an olive branch to Hamisa Mobetto after all the drama. The singer was recently dumped by his baby mama Zari Hassan.

Zari broke up with Diamond on Valentine’s Day citing infidelity on the part of his baby daddy as the reason she was walking out of her two year marriage.

Before February 14th, Diamond’s family stood with Zari in the everything. Diamond’s mother ever fired at Hamisa Mobetto for trying to wreck her son’s marriage.

A new twist of events

Zari’s breakup with Diamond has pushed the singer’s family close to Hamisa Mobetto. Diamond’s family appears to be mending fences with Mobetto.

It all started when Diamond and his mother posted photos of Hamisa’s son Abdul Nasibu ‘Prince Abdul’ – they never posted the kid’s photos on their IG before Zari announced the breakup.

Diamond recently shared a photo of his mother as he praised her how she was a good granny to Hamisa Mobetto’s son whom their family also calls ‘Dully’.

“Mama yangu Mama, Mama Nasibu Maaama… Bibi Dully Bibi,” wrote Diamond.

Diamond’s half sister Esma Platnumz also commented on the post.

“Alafu @diamondplatnumz dully kafanana nae mdomo @mama_dangote mtupu,” Esma Platnumz commented.