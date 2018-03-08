Diamond’s family starts warming up to Hamisa Mobetto

Diamond Platnumz’s family seems to be holding out an olive branch to Hamisa Mobetto after all the drama. The singer was recently dumped by his baby mama Zari Hassan.
Zari broke up with Diamond on Valentine’s Day citing infidelity on the part of his baby daddy as the reason she was walking out of her two year marriage.
Before February 14th, Diamond’s family stood with Zari in the everything. Diamond’s mother ever fired at Hamisa Mobetto for trying to wreck her son’s marriage.
A new twist of events
Zari’s breakup with Diamond has pushed the singer’s family close to Hamisa Mobetto. Diamond’s family appears to be mending fences with Mobetto.
It all started when Diamond and his mother posted photos of Hamisa’s son Abdul Nasibu ‘Prince Abdul’ – they never posted the kid’s photos on their IG before Zari announced the breakup.
Diamond recently shared a photo of his mother as he praised her how she was a good granny to Hamisa Mobetto’s son whom their family also calls ‘Dully’.
“Mama yangu Mama, Mama Nasibu Maaama… Bibi Dully Bibi,” wrote Diamond.
Diamond’s half sister Esma Platnumz also commented on the post.
“Alafu @diamondplatnumz dully kafanana nae mdomo @mama_dangote mtupu,” Esma Platnumz commented.
Comments
Leave a Reply
in Entertainment
Recommended Posts
Sombre mood engulfs Longonot as slain Meru University student leader is laid to rest (Photos)
March 8, 2018
Sipende mama yako kwa ndani,baali penda nyumba yako kwa dhati,halo ndo maana sasa
Penda wote
Upende usupende zari ni family
Hii ni ujinga muko nayo anyway acha tuone how long these Games will last vigeugeu nyinyi
I second u
Huyo mama nimnafiq sana.familia Yakima diamond roho zao mbaya kweli.wamama wengine wanalea watoto na madrama tuu.yaani kigeugeu .mshenzi sana
Zari awablock wote hawa.wanafiq wa hali ya juu mscheew
Zari is having her own family she needs to concentrate her with akothee are living to give birth to everyone!
Muko sana kwa mambo ya Diamond zenu mwafanya saa ngapi? Mbona ata kaka za diamond hawatuambii wachumba wao wako wapi? ni Diamond tuuuuu kila sikuu. haya tuelezenu zenu. Kwan mana kwa hal hii mutashinda mukiharibia Diamond starehe zake.
Musimuchagulie mchumba. Ajuaye uhundo ni yeye. Mara huyu mara yule, Msimamo wena kaka na mama diamond iko wapi? Na wale watoto wa zari mushawatupaaa? Ama tena wale hawa fai. Sio damu yenu?
Diamond ur meking a big mistake,,,,ur loosing ur own family while busy focusing on ur own mom,,,,u seem mamas boy en if forsure ur,,then I advice zari not to turn back but move on,,,mamas boiz stress tupu,,,,,
Zari is a cool woman,she loved you with her whole heart.she was after love but hiyo ujinga yenyu hawezani nayo.zari focus with your kids and your family
Ur selfish guy,,,u prefer being a womanizer rather bin a gentleman to ur family,,,,ur denying ur kids fatherly love,,,,y rushed into marriage if u wa not ready to b committed into it,,,,,,,hope ur happy,,,,,I hate such daddies ,,,,,zari is one in a million not even mobeto can b compared to her