Lillian Muli spends a fortune on designer baby shoes for her unborn baby

Lillian Muli recently showed off baby shoes she bought in anticipation of her child’s arrival. It turns out the Citizen TV anchor spent a lot to buy the shoes.

Lillian hinted she is pregnant with a baby girl thanks to the baby shoes she bought. She already have a boy child from her previous marriage to Moses Kanene.

“For all you mummies and daddies out there who have baby girls check out these #loubibabyshoes how cute and classy 😍😍😍red bottoms for baby,” Lillian Muli captioned a photo of her baby’s shoes.

Christian Louboutin’s designer baby shoes doesn’t come cheap. Lillian Muli spent at least Kes 25,000 to buy the designer baby shoes for her unborn baby.

The baby shoes come in a single style – a rounded-toe Mary Jane with a bow on the strap. They are however available in different colours.