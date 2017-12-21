Mama Diamond Platnumz new man reponds after being told he hooked up with the singer’s mum for money

Bi Sandra and her new man, Rally Jones are not having such a happy time especially with some of the nasty comments from fans.

But having mastered the art of ignoring such comments the two Love birds continue to act unbothered. However, Rally Jones was recently forced to reply a comment from a fan who claims he is a gold digger.

The fan went on to say that the reason Rally Jones hooked up with Diamond Platnumz old mum is because he wants to escape poverty. This comment attract many more from fans who felt the same way.

Mama Diamond Platnumz man responds

Suprisingly, Rally responded by correcting the fan saying that his main reason he is attracted to the lady is because of her beauty. According to him, all he sees is a young stunning lady when he looks at her.

Lets us just say that love knows no boundaries!

