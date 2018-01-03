The real househelps of Kawangware’s actress Awiti leaves many drooling after parading her figure in a mini dress

Njugush’s ‘ex girlfriend’ Awiti is no longer shy of showing off what her mama gave her. The actress popularly known for her role on TRHK recently left her fans ogling her photo thanks to her dress.

The lady is seen in a tiny skintight minidress which she paired with a blue waterfall. Judging fro my the venue the photo was taken, I assume that she had stepped out for a drink or two hence the dress code too.

Awiti went on to caption the photo talking about how life is short and why she will not hold back from enjoying herself. She wrote;

Life ni fupi na mi sijifungi

The actresses acting career

So far she has managed to entertain thousands of fans who keep up with the #TRHK. Her rowdy behavior on the show also goes hand in hand with her tough looking face hence making her role easy.

