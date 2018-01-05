Kambua deletes the apology she wrote Jeff Kuria after their New Years drama

Singer Kambua and Inooro TV’s Jeff Kuria have been the talk of town since the year began.

Well, this is after Kambua pulled a move that angered Kenyans who had tuned in to watch Vuka Mwaka party at Afraha Stadium.

Also read: Citizen TV’s Kambua finally apologizes after the drama at Vuka Mwaka party at Afraha Stadium

According to fans, Kambua apparently grabbed the mic from Kuria delaying the New Years count down. Her behavior left Kenyans calling her out for being selfish, forcing her to publicly apologize due the harsh comments being thrown her way.

The apology

Also read: Citizen TV’s Joey Muthengi and her brother Holy Dave step out to defend Kambua

Through her Facebook page Kambua apologized to Jeff Kuria saying;

“ Well, we are finally back in Nairobi. And yes, I have seen and read all (or most) of your comments. With all the stones being flung my way, I will in no way try to explain anything. So allow me to say this specifically to Jeff Kuria (my colleague at Inooro), and his fans as a whole. For all that may/may not have happened yesterday, I apologise. I’d hate to start this year with any bad blood. I value all of you, even the criticism (good and bad). Happy New Year. K.”

However, looking at her page seems that she pulled down the apology. Not quite sure why she deleted the post but could be the comments left under it that made her delete the post.

in Entertainment