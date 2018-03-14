Meet the stunning Kenyan lady rumored to be Alikiba’s fiancé!

The identity of the Kenyan lady said to be romantically involved with Alikiba has finally been revealed.

Well, the lady happens to go by the name of Aminah and was expected to walk down the aisle on 2nd March with Kiba but seems that it didn’t or did happen in secret.

Several Tanzanian tabloids claim that she is the lady said to have taken Kiba away from Jokate and judging from her looks; well she is one attractive lady.

Details about King Kiba’s queen

Aminah apparently works as Mombasa county’s government Fiscal analyst meaning that she is one bright and smart lady.

She has also been very active on Twitter where Alikiba also happens to freely engage with her. Anyway checkout the lady below.